Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stock Experiences 8.11% Monthly Change

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has gone up by 3.67% for the week, with a 8.11% rise in the past month and a 9.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.37% for CL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for CL’s stock, with a 6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CL is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CL is 829.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CL on May 05, 2023 was 4.56M shares.

CL) stock’s latest price update

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 81.26. However, the company has seen a 3.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/10/23 that Fabuloso recall: Colgate-Palmolive pulls almost 5 million bottles over bacteria risk

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

CL Trading at 8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.43. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Kooyman John W, who sale 2,040 shares at the price of $71.67 back on Mar 13. After this action, Kooyman John W now owns 6,366 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $146,209 using the latest closing price.

CAHILL JOHN T, the Director of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 5,703 shares at $73.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that CAHILL JOHN T is holding 24,383 shares at $421,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Equity return is now at value 472.20, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.