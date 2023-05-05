Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cognex Corporation (CGNX) by analysts is $48.93, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for CGNX is 166.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CGNX was 782.23K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CGNX) stock’s latest price update

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX)’s stock price has soared by 6.63 in relation to previous closing price of 47.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CGNX’s Market Performance

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has seen a 5.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.45% gain in the past month and a -11.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for CGNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for CGNX’s stock, with a 5.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $44 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CGNX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

CGNX Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.33. In addition, Cognex Corporation saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from ALIAS PATRICK, who sale 4,375 shares at the price of $49.53 back on Mar 06. After this action, ALIAS PATRICK now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corporation, valued at $216,676 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corporation, sale 600 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.70 for the present operating margin

+71.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corporation stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 18.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corporation (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.