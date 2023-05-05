Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) is above average at 11.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) is $78.25, which is $49.58 above the current market price. The public float for CLFD is 11.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLFD on May 05, 2023 was 385.33K shares.

CLFD) stock’s latest price update

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.60 in comparison to its previous close of 42.14, however, the company has experienced a -13.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLFD’s Market Performance

CLFD’s stock has fallen by -13.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.58% and a quarterly drop of -39.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Clearfield Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.60% for CLFD’s stock, with a -55.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLFD

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLFD reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for CLFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CLFD, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

CLFD Trading at -22.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLFD fell by -15.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.70. In addition, Clearfield Inc. saw -59.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLFD starting from HAYSSEN CHARLES N, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Feb 13. After this action, HAYSSEN CHARLES N now owns 136,847 shares of Clearfield Inc., valued at $181,500 using the latest closing price.

ROTH RONALD G, the Chairman of the Board of Clearfield Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $64.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROTH RONALD G is holding 1,254,783 shares at $198,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+41.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearfield Inc. stands at +18.22. The total capital return value is set at 44.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.00. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 23.20 for asset returns.

Based on Clearfield Inc. (CLFD), the company’s capital structure generated 24.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.98. Total debt to assets is 16.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.