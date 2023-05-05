Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Stock Sees a-16.11 Decrease

In the past week, CTXR stock has gone down by -17.22%, with a monthly decline of -5.30% and a quarterly plunge of -8.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.00% for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.05% for CTXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTXR is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is $6.67, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for CTXR is 133.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.53% of that float. On May 05, 2023, CTXR’s average trading volume was 869.35K shares.

CTXR) stock’s latest price update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR fell by -17.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4860. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 58.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -28.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.49. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.