China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CJJD is -0.09.

The public float for CJJD is 2.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.07% of that float. On May 05, 2023, CJJD’s average trading volume was 4.62M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CJJD) stock’s latest price update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD)’s stock price has plunge by -2.14relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 26.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CJJD’s Market Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has seen a 26.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -76.43% decline in the past month and a -75.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 36.30% for CJJD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.13% for CJJD stock, with a simple moving average of -67.78% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at -73.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.45%, as shares sank -75.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +26.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0820. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -72.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.55 for the present operating margin

+22.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at -1.94. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.40. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), the company’s capital structure generated 202.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.90. Total debt to assets is 45.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.