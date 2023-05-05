Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) has jumped by 7.79 compared to previous close of 0.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CENN is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 161.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% of that float. On May 05, 2023, CENN’s average trading volume was 2.39M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a 0.66% increase in the past week, with a -14.43% drop in the past month, and a -51.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for CENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for CENN’s stock, with a -53.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CENN Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3906. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.89 for the present operating margin

+2.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47.

Based on Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.50. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -19.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.