CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has increased by 0.63 when compared to last closing price of 6.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is above average at 17.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is $7.17, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 461.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CX on May 05, 2023 was 7.20M shares.

CX’s Market Performance

The stock of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has seen a 7.81% increase in the past week, with a 17.59% rise in the past month, and a 15.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.91% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 40.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4.90. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to CX, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

CX Trading at 17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +20.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 56.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.