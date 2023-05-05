Cardlytics Inc.’s (CDLX) Stock: A -16.47% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has gone down by -12.63% for the week, with a 17.15% rise in the past month and a -31.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.17% for CDLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.47% for CDLX’s stock, with a -27.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDLX is 1.72.

The public float for CDLX is 32.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDLX on May 05, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

CDLX) stock’s latest price update

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX)’s stock price has plunge by -31.60relation to previous closing price of 8.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDLX reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for CDLX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CDLX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

CDLX Trading at 10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -12.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from BALEN JOHN V, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Nov 09. After this action, BALEN JOHN V now owns 61,798 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $11,398 using the latest closing price.

BALEN JOHN V, the Director of Cardlytics Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $3.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BALEN JOHN V is holding 58,798 shares at $23,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.40 for the present operating margin

+35.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -155.85. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -90.00, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.65. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.