Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.66 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. However, the company has seen a -10.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Right Now?

The public float for CANO is 170.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.75% of that float. The average trading volume for CANO on May 05, 2023 was 6.94M shares.

CANO’s Market Performance

The stock of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has seen a -10.71% decrease in the past week, with a -25.93% drop in the past month, and a -27.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.70% for CANO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.26% for CANO’s stock, with a -69.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CANO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CANO Trading at -21.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares sank -23.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2230. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -27.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Koppy Brian D, who sale 23,591 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Apr 05. After this action, Koppy Brian D now owns 802,570 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $30,067 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Equity return is now at value -56.90, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.