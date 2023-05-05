Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has plunge by -2.42relation to previous closing price of 56.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is above average at 7.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is $67.69, which is $12.52 above the current market price. The public float for CNQ is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNQ on May 05, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ stock saw a decrease of -7.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.21% for CNQ’s stock, with a -2.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNQ reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CNQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

CNQ Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.50. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw -1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.