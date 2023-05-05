Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has decreased by -0.78 when compared to last closing price of 26.82. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is 0.94.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for CCJ is 431.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on May 05, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 4.76% rise in the past month and a -6.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Cameco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.16% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.12. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41.

Based on Cameco Corporation (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.