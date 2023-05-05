Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BDN is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BDN is $5.71, which is $2.25 above the current price. The public float for BDN is 168.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDN on May 05, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

BDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has decreased by -0.83 when compared to last closing price of 3.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BDN’s Market Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a -6.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.67% drop in the past month, and a -49.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for BDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.33% for BDN’s stock, with a -44.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDN, setting the target price at $0 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

BDN Trading at -23.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -41.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.