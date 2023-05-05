Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has plunged by -2.54 when compared to previous closing price of 17.34, but the company has seen a -9.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) by analysts is $20.07, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 168.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.02% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BXMT was 3.24M shares.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT’s stock has seen a -9.14% decrease for the week, with a -5.27% drop in the past month and a -31.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.36% for BXMT’s stock, with a -28.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to BXMT, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.63. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from NASSAU HENRY N, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $17.81 back on Mar 15. After this action, NASSAU HENRY N now owns 127,348 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $178,067 using the latest closing price.

Nash Michael B., the Director of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $18.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Nash Michael B. is holding 468,455 shares at $942,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.