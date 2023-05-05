Blackstone Inc.’s (BX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, BX stock has gone down by -7.38%, with a monthly decline of -0.60% and a quarterly plunge of -19.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Blackstone Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.52% for BX’s stock, with a -10.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) Right Now?

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 97.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blackstone Inc. (BX) by analysts is $99.25, which is $18.63 above the current market price. The public float for BX is 706.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BX was 5.02M shares.

BX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has decreased by -2.79 when compared to last closing price of 83.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/01/23 that Blackstone Limits Breit Withdrawals Yet Again

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BX reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for BX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BX, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

BX Trading at -6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.30. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who sale 1,810,400 shares at the price of $30.03 back on Apr 18. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 7,002,347 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $54,360,013 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the 10% Owner of Blackstone Inc., sale 180,000 shares at $30.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. is holding 8,812,747 shares at $5,512,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.