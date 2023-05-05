Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 5.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is $3.00, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTBT on May 05, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) has surged by 8.70 when compared to previous closing price of 2.07, but the company has seen a 17.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Shiba Inu Coin, Tesla, Ford, Nokia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT’s stock has risen by 17.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.10% and a quarterly rise of 33.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.22% for Bit Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.78% for BTBT stock, with a simple moving average of 74.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 48.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +53.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +17.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 275.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.60 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 12.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.