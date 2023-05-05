BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BIOL stock has gone down by -8.00%, with a monthly decline of -10.16% and a quarterly plunge of -60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.14% for BIOLASE Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.33% for BIOL stock, with a simple moving average of -86.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BIOL is 1.34.

The public float for BIOL is 22.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIOL on May 05, 2023 was 994.79K shares.

BIOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) has decreased by -14.59 when compared to last closing price of 0.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BIOL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for BIOL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $2 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2019.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOL reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BIOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2017.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Hold” to BIOL, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

BIOL Trading at -31.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -17.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOL fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2512. In addition, BIOLASE Inc. saw -64.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIOL starting from LORD JONATHAN T MD, who sale 3,537 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Dec 07. After this action, LORD JONATHAN T MD now owns 59,925 shares of BIOLASE Inc., valued at $2,653 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.28 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIOLASE Inc. stands at -59.09. Equity return is now at value -189.30, with -63.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.