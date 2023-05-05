Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is 20.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVID is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is $37.43, which is $15.27 above the current market price. The public float for AVID is 40.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. On May 05, 2023, AVID’s average trading volume was 244.02K shares.

AVID) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) has plunged by -9.22 when compared to previous closing price of 24.85, but the company has seen a -23.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AVID’s Market Performance

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has seen a -23.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.94% decline in the past month and a -29.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for AVID. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.01% for AVID stock, with a simple moving average of -18.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVID stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AVID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVID in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVID reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for AVID stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVID, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

AVID Trading at -24.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -29.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVID fell by -23.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.02. In addition, Avid Technology Inc. saw -15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVID starting from Gayron Kenneth L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $30.49 back on Mar 06. After this action, Gayron Kenneth L now owns 311,865 shares of Avid Technology Inc., valued at $45,735 using the latest closing price.

CLAMAN TIMOTHY, the SVP & GM Video & Media of Avid Technology Inc., sale 4,462 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that CLAMAN TIMOTHY is holding 89,240 shares at $121,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.36 for the present operating margin

+63.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Technology Inc. stands at +13.23. The total capital return value is set at 67.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 81.78. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with 21.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.