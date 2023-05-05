Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has jumped by 4.47 compared to previous close of 112.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Right Now?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is $130.20, which is $9.64 above the current market price. The public float for ATO is 139.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATO on May 05, 2023 was 820.89K shares.

ATO’s Market Performance

ATO’s stock has seen a 2.63% increase for the week, with a 6.13% rise in the past month and a -1.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for Atmos Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.81% for ATO’s stock, with a 4.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $113 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATO reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for ATO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ATO, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ATO Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.89. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from COCKLIN KIM R, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $114.54 back on May 01. After this action, COCKLIN KIM R now owns 217,668 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $1,431,696 using the latest closing price.

COCKLIN KIM R, the Director of Atmos Energy Corporation, sale 12,500 shares at $117.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that COCKLIN KIM R is holding 228,846 shares at $1,464,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 88.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.05. Total debt to assets is 36.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.