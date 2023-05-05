Assessing the Risk and Potential of ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) Stock

The stock of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has seen a 13.90% increase in the past week, with a -0.28% drop in the past month, and a -11.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.58% for ACMR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACMR is at 1.15.

The public float for ACMR is 44.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.95% of that float. The average trading volume for ACMR on May 05, 2023 was 662.06K shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)’s stock price has increased by 19.93 compared to its previous closing price of 8.88. However, the company has seen a 13.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACMR reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ACMR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to ACMR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

ACMR Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, ACM Research Inc. saw 38.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Dun Haiping, who sold 37,500 shares at the price of $12.06 back on Mar 16. After this action, Dun Haiping now owns 889,116 shares of ACM Research Inc., valued at $452,250 using the latest closing price.

Feng Lisa, sale 22,500 shares at $12.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Feng Lisa is holding 50,001 shares at $278,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc. stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.