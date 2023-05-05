Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

The 36-month beta value for TAP is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for TAP is 166.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume of TAP on May 05, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

TAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) has increased by 0.08 when compared to last closing price of 64.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/23 that Miller High Life Cans Destroyed in Europe Over ‘Champagne of Beers’ Logo

TAP’s Market Performance

TAP’s stock has risen by 10.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.16% and a quarterly rise of 19.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Molson Coors Beverage Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.93% for TAP’s stock, with a 23.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $64 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAP reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for TAP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAP, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

TAP Trading at 19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +23.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAP rose by +10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.19. In addition, Molson Coors Beverage Company saw 26.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAP starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $53.45 back on Aug 03. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 13,226 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company, valued at $10,690 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAP

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.