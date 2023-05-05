An In-Depth Look at Nutex Health Inc.’s (NUTX) Stock Performance

The stock of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has gone down by -11.63% for the week, with a -51.85% drop in the past month and a -62.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.24% for NUTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.24% for NUTX stock, with a simple moving average of -70.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NUTX is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NUTX is 321.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUTX on May 05, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

NUTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) has decreased by -7.11 when compared to last closing price of 0.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.63% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NUTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

NUTX Trading at -51.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares sank -54.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX fell by -11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6885. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw -74.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUTX starting from Premier Macy Management Holdin, who sale 43,880 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Dec 13. After this action, Premier Macy Management Holdin now owns 41,964,832 shares of Nutex Health Inc., valued at $90,560 using the latest closing price.

Premier Macy Management Holdin, the 10% Owner of Nutex Health Inc., sale 125,498 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Premier Macy Management Holdin is holding 42,008,712 shares at $276,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Equity return is now at value -211.10, with -93.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.