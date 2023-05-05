Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) is $17.16, which is $11.43 above the current market price. The public float for ALLO is 83.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 49.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLO on May 05, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

ALLO) stock’s latest price update

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO)’s stock price has increased by 12.76 compared to its previous closing price of 5.72. However, the company has seen a 21.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLO’s Market Performance

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has experienced a 21.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.72% rise in the past month, and a -21.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for ALLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.03% for ALLO stock, with a simple moving average of -29.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLO stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ALLO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ALLO in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $6 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLO reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for ALLO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALLO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

ALLO Trading at 19.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +30.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO rose by +21.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from Bhavnagri Veer, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Feb 13. After this action, Bhavnagri Veer now owns 577,677 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

Bhavnagri Veer, the General Counsel of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Bhavnagri Veer is holding 580,677 shares at $21,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138044.86 for the present operating margin

-6783.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stands at -136885.60. The total capital return value is set at -38.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -36.80 for asset returns.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,753.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.