Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALHC is $12.75, which is $7.29 above the current price. The public float for ALHC is 171.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALHC on May 05, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

ALHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) has jumped by 5.11 compared to previous close of 6.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Discovery, AT&T, Tesla, Palantir: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

ALHC’s Market Performance

ALHC’s stock has risen by 19.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.43% and a quarterly drop of -40.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.16% for Alignment Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.37% for ALHC’s stock, with a -38.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALHC reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for ALHC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

ALHC Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC rose by +19.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc. saw -40.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from Freeman Robert Thomas, who sale 3,290 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Mar 31. After this action, Freeman Robert Thomas now owns 709,376 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc., valued at $20,608 using the latest closing price.

KAO JOHN E, the Chief Executive Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc., sale 34,506 shares at $6.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that KAO JOHN E is holding 2,346,773 shares at $210,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc. stands at -10.43. The total capital return value is set at -29.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.12. Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.