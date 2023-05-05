AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.27.

The public float for AGBA is 3.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AGBA was 795.78K shares.

AGBA) stock’s latest price update

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA)’s stock price has plunge by 6.18relation to previous closing price of 1.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGBA’s Market Performance

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has seen a -14.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 35.27% gain in the past month and a -8.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.16% for AGBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for AGBA’s stock, with a -67.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGBA Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.09%, as shares surge +35.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGBA fell by -9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9259. In addition, AGBA Group Holding Limited saw 28.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.77 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGBA Group Holding Limited stands at -143.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.