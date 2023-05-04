ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has gone up by 6.41% for the week, with a -72.26% drop in the past month and a -69.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.70% for ZVSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -62.85% for ZVSA’s stock, with a -91.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZVSA is 4.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZVSA on May 04, 2023 was 815.47K shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has jumped by 5.98 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZVSA Trading at -70.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.42%, as shares sank -71.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA rose by +6.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3605. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -163.50, with -77.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.