Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for ZETA is 131.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% of that float. On May 04, 2023, ZETA’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

ZETA) stock’s latest price update

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.43 in comparison to its previous close of 9.23, however, the company has experienced a -6.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZETA’s Market Performance

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has experienced a -6.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.19% drop in the past month, and a -8.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for ZETA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.93% for ZETA’s stock, with a 9.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZETA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ZETA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZETA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

ZETA Trading at -10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw 12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who sale 5,837 shares at the price of $11.04 back on Mar 08. After this action, NIEHAUS ROBERT H now owns 15,246,891 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., valued at $64,440 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., sale 7,911 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 15,252,728 shares at $87,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Equity return is now at value -249.10, with -63.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.