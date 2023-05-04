Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) has seen a 49.29% increase in the past week, with a 21.99% gain in the past month, and a -4.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.64% for XIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.05% for XIN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) is $71.60, The public float for XIN is 0.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XIN on May 04, 2023 was 11.97K shares.

XIN) stock’s latest price update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN)'s stock price has plunged by 26.05% in relation to previous closing price of 3.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 49.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XIN stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for XIN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for XIN in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $7 based on the research report published on May 28th of the previous year 2010.

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XIN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for XIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 10th, 2009.

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to XIN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

XIN Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.92%, as shares surge +21.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XIN rose by +49.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. saw 12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.11 for the present operating margin

+4.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stands at -27.17. The total capital return value is set at -5.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.33. Equity return is now at value -137.70, with -7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN), the company’s capital structure generated 922.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.22. Total debt to assets is 36.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 303.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.