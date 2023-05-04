What Recent Market Trends Mean for Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) Stock

The stock of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen a -21.42% decrease in the past week, with a -24.65% drop in the past month, and a -21.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for PINS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.57% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PINS is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PINS is $28.44, which is $7.93 above the current price. The public float for PINS is 582.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on May 04, 2023 was 12.52M shares.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.15relation to previous closing price of 21.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -21.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Pinterest Is Staging a Turnaround. Why the Stock Is a Buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $34 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PINS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

PINS Trading at -20.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -25.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -21.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.65. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $23.04 back on May 01. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 186,715 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $115,200 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Evan, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 55,241 shares at $27.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Sharp Evan is holding 0 shares at $1,493,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.