What Recent Market Trends Mean for Euronav NV’s (EURN) Stock

In the past week, EURN stock has gone down by -5.56%, with a monthly decline of -1.86% and a quarterly plunge of -0.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Euronav NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.75% for EURN’s stock, with a -6.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Right Now?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Euronav NV (EURN) is $21.75, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 84.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EURN on May 04, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

EURN) stock’s latest price update

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 16.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EURN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for EURN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

EURN Trading at -9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, Euronav NV saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Euronav NV (EURN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.