What Recent Market Trends Mean for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) Stock

In the past week, CYTO stock has gone up by 0.97%, with a monthly decline of -25.18% and a quarterly plunge of -65.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.05% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.41% for CYTO stock, with a simple moving average of -79.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 1.28.

The public float for CYTO is 1.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 110.21% of that float. On May 04, 2023, CYTO’s average trading volume was 2.00M shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 21.62 in relation to its previous close of 0.86. However, the company has experienced a 0.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYTO Trading at -31.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.13%, as shares sank -36.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1995. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -78.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -87.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.