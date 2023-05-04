Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.69.

The public float for WDC is 316.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of WDC was 3.69M shares.

WDC) stock’s latest price update

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.65 in relation to previous closing price of 33.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WDC’s Market Performance

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has seen a 0.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.64% decline in the past month and a -26.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for WDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.58% for WDC’s stock, with a -14.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDC reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for WDC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to WDC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

WDC Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.67. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.