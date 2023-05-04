Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, WFC stock has gone down by -2.05%, with a monthly gain of 2.47% and a quarterly plunge of -18.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Wells Fargo & Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.95% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is 10.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WFC is 1.12.

The public float for WFC is 3.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On May 04, 2023, WFC’s average trading volume was 24.88M shares.

WFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has plunged by -0.49 when compared to previous closing price of 38.84, but the company has seen a -2.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/23 that There Was No Bank Crisis for JPMorgan and Its Big Peers

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WFC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WFC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $47 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WFC, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

WFC Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.92. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw -6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from Norwood Felicia F, who purchase 77 shares at the price of $18.85 back on Mar 16. After this action, Norwood Felicia F now owns 228 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $1,451 using the latest closing price.

Santos Kleber, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo & Company, sale 34,698 shares at $46.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Santos Kleber is holding 19,590 shares at $1,605,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.