Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.47 in comparison to its previous close of 4.26, however, the company has experienced a 12.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Right Now?

The average price estimated by analysts for WEAV is $6.07, which is $1.1 above than the current price. The public float for WEAV is 61.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of WEAV on May 04, 2023 was 194.34K shares.

WEAV’s Market Performance

WEAV stock saw a decrease of 12.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.77% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.19% for WEAV’s stock, with a -1.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEAV reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for WEAV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

WEAV Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV rose by +12.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Weave Communications Inc. saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Taylor Alan, who purchase 783 shares at the price of $4.62 back on Feb 15. After this action, Taylor Alan now owns 370,691 shares of Weave Communications Inc., valued at $3,614 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Alan, the Chief Financial Officer of Weave Communications Inc., sale 556 shares at $5.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Taylor Alan is holding 285,637 shares at $3,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc. stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -54.60, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.