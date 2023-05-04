VTEX (VTEX) Stock Sees a9.22 Increase

In the past week, VTEX stock has gone up by 9.22%, with a monthly gain of 1.34% and a quarterly plunge of -20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for VTEX The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.29% for VTEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Right Now?

The average price recommended by analysts for VTEX (VTEX) is $5.67, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for VTEX is 62.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On May 04, 2023, VTEX’s average trading volume was 315.48K shares.

VTEX) stock’s latest price update

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.22 compared to its previous closing price of 3.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTEX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VTEX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VTEX, setting the target price at $4.30 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

VTEX Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +10.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, VTEX saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VTEX (VTEX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.