Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is $11.00, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for VYGR is 32.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VYGR on May 04, 2023 was 284.60K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

VYGR) stock’s latest price update

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.10 compared to its previous closing price of 6.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VYGR’s Market Performance

VYGR’s stock has risen by 3.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.05% and a quarterly drop of -17.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for VYGR’s stock, with a 13.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYGR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for VYGR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VYGR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VYGR reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for VYGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to VYGR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

VYGR Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. saw 26.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from Sandrock Alfred, who sale 7,437 shares at the price of $7.83 back on Apr 03. After this action, Sandrock Alfred now owns 214,618 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., valued at $58,232 using the latest closing price.

Swartz Robin, the Chief Operating Officer of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,259 shares at $7.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Swartz Robin is holding 71,617 shares at $9,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-189.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stands at -190.29. The total capital return value is set at -41.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.97. Equity return is now at value -67.50, with -24.60 for asset returns.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.73. Total debt to assets is 22.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.