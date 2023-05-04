Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VSTO is 47.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.07% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of VSTO was 513.43K shares.

VSTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) has surged by 18.75 when compared to previous closing price of 24.00, but the company has seen a 21.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VSTO’s Market Performance

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has experienced a 21.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.57% rise in the past month, and a -1.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for VSTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.49% for VSTO stock, with a simple moving average of 4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VSTO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VSTO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTO reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for VSTO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to VSTO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

VSTO Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTO rose by +18.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.67. In addition, Vista Outdoor Inc. saw 16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTO starting from Keegan Andrew, who sale 860 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Apr 23. After this action, Keegan Andrew now owns 31,451 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc., valued at $22,412 using the latest closing price.

Ehrich Jeffrey, the GC & Corp Secretary – Interim of Vista Outdoor Inc., sale 675 shares at $26.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that Ehrich Jeffrey is holding 12,711 shares at $17,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.