Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock Experiences -19.56% Monthly Change

In the past week, VLY stock has gone down by -14.69%, with a monthly decline of -19.56% and a quarterly plunge of -39.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.69% for VLY’s stock, with a -34.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is above average at 6.37x. The 36-month beta value for VLY is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VLY is $10.75, which is $3.83 above than the current price. The public float for VLY is 499.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of VLY on May 04, 2023 was 5.95M shares.

VLY) stock’s latest price update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.27 in comparison to its previous close of 7.30, however, the company has experienced a -14.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VLY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

VLY Trading at -23.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares sank -15.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -14.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -35.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from Robbins Ira, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Robbins Ira now owns 542,439 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $47,500 using the latest closing price.

Steans Jennifer W, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 50,000 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Steans Jennifer W is holding 105,000 shares at $514,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.