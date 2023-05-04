Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is above average at 40.83x. The 36-month beta value for UEC is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UEC is 358.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.49% of that float. The average trading volume of UEC on May 04, 2023 was 7.07M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)’s stock price has plunge by 3.38relation to previous closing price of 2.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UEC’s Market Performance

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has seen a -2.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.79% decline in the past month and a -40.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for UEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.72% for UEC stock, with a simple moving average of -33.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -36.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Adnani Amir, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Mar 24. After this action, Adnani Amir now owns 3,615,101 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $159,558 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Spencer, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp., purchase 38,500 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Abraham Spencer is holding 605,437 shares at $100,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.