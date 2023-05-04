United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Stock Sees a-4.54 Decrease

The stock of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has seen a -3.31% decrease in the past week, with a -3.07% drop in the past month, and a -16.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for UTHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.28% for UTHR’s stock, with a -8.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) Right Now?

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UTHR is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UTHR is $283.67, which is $66.42 above the current price. The public float for UTHR is 44.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTHR on May 04, 2023 was 567.08K shares.

UTHR) stock’s latest price update

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR)’s stock price has dropped by -4.54 in relation to previous closing price of 228.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTHR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTHR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $320 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTHR reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for UTHR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UTHR, setting the target price at $288 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

UTHR Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.72. In addition, United Therapeutics Corporation saw -21.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTHR starting from ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $228.59 back on May 02. After this action, ROTHBLATT MARTINE A now owns 130 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation, valued at $1,828,685 using the latest closing price.

ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, the CHAIRPERSON & CEO of United Therapeutics Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $231.40 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A is holding 130 shares at $1,851,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.17 for the present operating margin

+92.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Therapeutics Corporation stands at +37.56. The total capital return value is set at 19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.05. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.29. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.