United States Steel Corporation (X) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for X is 2.15.

The average price predicted by analysts for X is $26.23, which is $8.03 above the current price. The public float for X is 223.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of X on May 04, 2023 was 7.29M shares.

X) stock’s latest price update

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.63 in comparison to its previous close of 22.57, however, the company has experienced a -7.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that U.S. Steel Stock Surges. Its Forecast Bodes Well for Other Steelmakers.

X’s Market Performance

United States Steel Corporation (X) has seen a -7.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.39% decline in the past month and a -25.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for X. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.66% for X’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to X, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

X Trading at -17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.75. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Ayers Andrea J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Mar 03. After this action, Ayers Andrea J. now owns 5,014 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $31,454 using the latest closing price.

Fruehauf Richard, the SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off of United States Steel Corporation, sale 37,500 shares at $31.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Fruehauf Richard is holding 57,826 shares at $1,176,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Steel Corporation (X) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.