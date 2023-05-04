United Rentals Inc. (URI) Stock Observes -7.20% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of United Rentals Inc. (URI) has seen a -8.19% decrease in the past week, with a -8.56% drop in the past month, and a -28.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for URI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.12% for URI’s stock, with a -7.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) is above average at 11.24x. The 36-month beta value for URI is also noteworthy at 1.82.

The public float for URI is 69.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. The average trading volume of URI on May 04, 2023 was 970.42K shares.

URI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) has dropped by -6.24 compared to previous close of 350.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/18/22 that United Rentals Is Downgraded. ‘Demand Destruction Is Coming for Construction,’ Says Analyst.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $535 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $425. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 27th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to URI, setting the target price at $544 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

URI Trading at -17.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $368.46. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw -7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Grace William E., who sale 725 shares at the price of $359.63 back on Apr 28. After this action, Grace William E. now owns 6,520 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $260,733 using the latest closing price.

Flannery Matthew John, the President & CEO of United Rentals Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $477.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Flannery Matthew John is holding 101,276 shares at $5,735,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, United Rentals Inc. (URI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.