Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) Stock

In the past week, AKBA stock has gone up by 4.12%, with a monthly gain of 76.25% and a quarterly surge of 6.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.10% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.17% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 84.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The public float for AKBA is 181.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AKBA was 1.89M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has plunge by 7.97relation to previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKBA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at 30.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares surge +86.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7300. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 64.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Butler John P., who sale 91,868 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 01. After this action, Butler John P. now owns 1,568,872 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $80,614 using the latest closing price.

Dahan Michel, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,412 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dahan Michel is holding 269,515 shares at $17,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Equity return is now at value -331.70, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.