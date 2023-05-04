Understanding the 2.82% Volatility Levels of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has gone up by 0.24% for the week, with a -0.58% drop in the past month and a -7.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.82% for ARLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for ARLP’s stock, with a -6.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is above average at 4.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is $29.33, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for ARLP is 89.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARLP on May 04, 2023 was 478.04K shares.

ARLP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) has decreased by -2.43 when compared to last closing price of 21.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLP stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARLP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARLP in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $22 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLP reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ARLP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ARLP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

ARLP Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLP rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.78. In addition, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLP starting from CRAFT JOSEPH W III, who purchase 48,741 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Mar 17. After this action, CRAFT JOSEPH W III now owns 18,631,398 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., valued at $889,523 using the latest closing price.

CRAFT JOSEPH W III, the PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., purchase 100,000 shares at $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that CRAFT JOSEPH W III is holding 18,582,657 shares at $1,860,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+30.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stands at +23.19. The total capital return value is set at 34.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.40. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), the company’s capital structure generated 26.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.19. Total debt to assets is 16.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.