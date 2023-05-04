UGI Corporation (UGI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is above average at 36.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UGI Corporation (UGI) is $42.20, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for UGI is 208.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGI on May 04, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

UGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has dropped by -6.70 compared to previous close of 32.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI Corporation (UGI) has experienced a -11.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.73% drop in the past month, and a -29.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for UGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.36% for UGI’s stock, with a -19.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $38 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UGI reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for UGI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to UGI, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

UGI Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.11. In addition, UGI Corporation saw -18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from HERMANCE FRANK S, who sale 12,750 shares at the price of $38.84 back on Dec 01. After this action, HERMANCE FRANK S now owns 465,000 shares of UGI Corporation, valued at $495,210 using the latest closing price.

Gaudiosi Monica M, the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of UGI Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Gaudiosi Monica M is holding 61,109 shares at $2,648,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+24.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corporation stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on UGI Corporation (UGI), the company’s capital structure generated 121.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.87. Total debt to assets is 41.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UGI Corporation (UGI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.