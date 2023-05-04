Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER)’s stock price has surge by 3.61relation to previous closing price of 36.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 27.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/02/23 that Uber Is Firing on the Most Important Cylinders

Is It Worth Investing in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UBER is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for UBER is $49.24, which is $8.94 above the current market price. The public float for UBER is 1.99B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume for UBER on May 04, 2023 was 26.26M shares.

UBER’s Market Performance

The stock of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has seen a 27.49% increase in the past week, with a 20.28% rise in the past month, and a 20.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for UBER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.47% for UBER stock, with a simple moving average of 28.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $48 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBER reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for UBER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to UBER, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

UBER Trading at 18.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +20.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +27.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.73. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc. saw 53.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from West Tony, who sale 4,167 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, West Tony now owns 166,499 shares of Uber Technologies Inc., valued at $133,344 using the latest closing price.

West Tony, the of Uber Technologies Inc., sale 4,167 shares at $32.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that West Tony is holding 166,973 shares at $135,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc. stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.