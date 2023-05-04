U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of U.S. Bancorp (USB) has seen a -5.46% decrease in the past week, with a -16.39% drop in the past month, and a -39.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for USB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.91% for USB stock, with a simple moving average of -31.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is above average at 7.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for U.S. Bancorp (USB) is $43.95, which is $14.91 above the current market price. The public float for USB is 1.53B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USB on May 04, 2023 was 15.86M shares.

USB) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.71 in relation to its previous close of 30.63. However, the company has experienced a -5.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/23 that U.S. Bancorp’s Newest Director, Alan Colberg, Bought Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to USB, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

USB Trading at -21.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.96. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -31.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Wine Scott W., who purchase 30,438 shares at the price of $32.85 back on Apr 28. After this action, Wine Scott W. now owns 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $999,888 using the latest closing price.

Colberg Alan B., the Director of U.S. Bancorp, purchase 10,000 shares at $34.14 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Colberg Alan B. is holding 10,050 shares at $341,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.