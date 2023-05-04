Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has dropped by -1.93 compared to previous close of 2.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) by analysts is $6.25, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of TIO was 1.17M shares.

TIO’s Market Performance

TIO stock saw an increase of 16.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 131.96% and a quarterly increase of 133.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.20% for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.12% for TIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 168.12% for the last 200 days.

TIO Trading at 97.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares surge +123.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +182.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +294.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 206.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.