The Volatility of Green Brick Partners Inc.’s (GRBK) Stock: A 20.90% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has gone up by 20.90% for the week, with a 30.42% rise in the past month and a 35.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.72% for GRBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.89% for GRBK’s stock, with a 62.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) is 6.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRBK is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GRBK is 42.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On May 04, 2023, GRBK’s average trading volume was 303.71K shares.

GRBK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) has increased by 19.83 when compared to last closing price of 37.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $48 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRBK reach a price target of $26.50, previously predicting the price at $19.50. The rating they have provided for GRBK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

GRBK Trading at 31.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +32.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK rose by +20.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.49. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw 83.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+29.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Brick Partners Inc. stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.08. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.91. Total debt to assets is 22.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 289.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.