The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has decreased by -7.86 when compared to last closing price of 69.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/22 that From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

Is It Worth Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is $80.50, which is $16.4 above the current market price. The public float for SMG is 40.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMG on May 04, 2023 was 716.74K shares.

SMG’s Market Performance

SMG stock saw a decrease of -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.91% for SMG’s stock, with a -0.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $80 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMG reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for SMG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 26th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SMG, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

SMG Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.27. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 31.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from STUMP DENISE, who sale 2,503 shares at the price of $86.51 back on Feb 16. After this action, STUMP DENISE now owns 39,875 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $216,541 using the latest closing price.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., the 10% Owner of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 23,000 shares at $80.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. is holding 14,041,775 shares at $1,843,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -113.00, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,213.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.68. Total debt to assets is 76.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,064.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.