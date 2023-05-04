The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s (HCDI) Stock

The stock of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has gone up by 134.88% for the week, with a 27.05% rise in the past month and a -18.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 74.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 29.22% for HCDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 77.10% for HCDI stock, with a simple moving average of -46.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) is $13.00, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for HCDI is 0.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.77% of that float. On May 04, 2023, HCDI’s average trading volume was 87.96K shares.

HCDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) has surged by 90.25 when compared to previous closing price of 4.00, but the company has seen a 134.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCDI Trading at 27.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 74.50%, as shares surge +43.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI rose by +134.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc. saw 2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCDI starting from Walker Walter Frederick, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Jun 15. After this action, Walker Walter Frederick now owns 8,000 shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc., valued at $15,017 using the latest closing price.

Walker Walter Frederick, the Director of Harbor Custom Development Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Walker Walter Frederick is holding 74,000 shares at $10,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Equity return is now at value -97.50, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.